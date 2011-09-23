* Hilary moves away from Mexico's southwest coast

* Hurricane stays a strong category 4 storm

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Hurricane Hilary, a major Pacific storm off the southwestern coast of Mexico, was pushing out to sea on Friday and will not threaten coastal cities, authorities said.

Hilary, a category 4 storm, downed trees in Acapulco in the southwest state of Guerrero and three local fishermen were missing early on Friday as the storm drifted westward away from the country's coastline, local officials said.

The storm was 135 miles [215 km] south of Lazaro Cardenas, charging west with winds of 145 miles per hour [230 kph], the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its report of 11 a.m. EDT [1500 GMT].

"The cyclone is expected to remain a major hurricane during the next two days," the center said.

Forecasters said Hilary produced rainfall of 3-5 inches (7.6-12.7 cm) across parts of Guerrero and Michoacan in southern Mexico, with up to 10 inches (25 cm) possible in some areas.

The Lazaro Cardenas port was closed on Friday as a precaution, the government said.

The National Hurricane Center said it was discontinuing storm warnings for Mexico as Hilary moved away from the coast.

It is the seventh hurricane of the Pacific season. None has caused major damage so far.

(Reporting by Alex Leff and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Bill Trott)