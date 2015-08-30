Aug 30 Ignacio intensified to a major Category Four hurricane as it blew across the Pacific on a route likely to bypass Hawaii on Monday, the U.S. Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

Packing potentially destructive winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kph), the hurricane was about 450 miles (720 km) east of Big Island of Hawaii moving north-northwest at 9 miles per hour (15 kph), the center said.

"It will just pass by the islands," said the center's spokesman Neil Honda. "There might be some wind and surf."

With hurricane force winds extending 30 miles (45 km) from its center, waves as high as 20 feet (4 meters) could be expected on Sunday and Monday, along with sustained winds of 39 miles per hour (63 kph), he said.

On the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, which measures potential property damage from a storm, hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered "major" hurricanes with a potential for significant loss of life and damage.

Ignacio is expected to weaken through Tuesday.

Hawaii officials urged residents to prepare in case the storm alters its path and hits the island.

Governor David Ige signed an emergency proclamation on Friday freeing up funds for disaster relief and allowing the suspension of certain laws that could impede "emergency functions".

Farther away than Ignacio, Hurricane Jimena in the Pacific Ocean about 1,725 miles (2,775 km) to the southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii was moving to the west-northwest at a speed of 14 miles an hour (22 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

The Category Four hurricane with winds of 130 mph (215 kph) poses no immediate threat to land, according to the Weather Service. It is expected to remain a major hurricane through Monday. (Reporting by David Adams in Miami and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Clelia Oziel)