GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 1-1/2-mth high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Tropical Storm Ingrid strengthened to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday, to become the second hurricane of the Atlantic season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Ingrid, about 195 miles (315 km) from Mexico's Gulf coast, was packing winds of up to 75 miles per hour (120 kmph), the NHC said.
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
BEIJING, March 10 Privately-run conglomerate CEFC China Energy has approached several independent Chinese oil processors seeking to acquire its first domestic refinery operation, its next move towards becoming a global integrated oil player.
March 10 CEFC China Energy is a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's energy giants.