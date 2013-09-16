UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Sept 16 Ingrid weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm as it made landfall near La Pesca in Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Monday.
The storm was sustaining maximum winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the NHC said.
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders