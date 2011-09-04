* Lee brings heavy flooding to well-insured Louisiana
* Hurricane Katia could strike U.S. or turn away
* 2011 already worst disaster year in history
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Tropical Storm Lee is passing
slowly over the Gulf Coast region of the southern United
States, while Hurricane Katia is keeping forecasters guessing
about where it will go and how fast it will get there.
Both could be disastrous to the insurance industry and the
federal government at a time when insurers are already dealing
with the worst natural disaster year in history and the
government is caught up in a fight over deficit cutting.
Following are best- and worst-case scenarios for both
storms and the insurance industry.
LEE: BEST CASE
Tropical Storm Lee is, from an insurance perspective,
overwhelmingly a flooding event. That makes it the province of
the National Flood Insurance Program, which is administered by
the Federal Emergency Management Agency and which writes almost
all of the homeowners flood insurance in this country.
The NFIP does not run a surplus, as a normal insurer does;
rather, it operates with the goal of taking in enough premiums
every year to cover its losses, with excess going to pay down
the massive debt it had to take on after Hurricane Katrina.
While Lee has caused extensive flooding, there is evidence
that the levee system protecting Louisiana communities has
held, with only limited waters going over the top.
New Orleans television station WWL reported the city was in
many ways operating normally, with buses running and Armstrong
International Airport open and operational.
That could ease fears that Lee would prove too much for the
NFIP to handle, on top of the heavy claims the program is
likely to receive from last weekend's Hurricane Irene.
LEE: WORST CASE
While New Orleans has held up relatively well from Lee,
other parts of Louisiana are not doing as well.
WWL said Plaquemines Parish was working to bolster its
last-resort flood protection as the waters rose from Lee. NFIP
data show the parish is one of the most heavily insured areas
in the state, which itself is one of the most flood-insured
parts of the country.
If the parish is inundated, that would add to the flood
program's headaches. Beyond that one parish, though, the other
problem is that Lee is far from being done dumping water on the
southeastern part of the country.
"The primary threat from Lee will be extremely heavy
rainfall over much of the southeastern U.S. during (the) next
several days," the National Hurricane Center said Sunday
evening, adding that Lee appeared likely to remain a tropical
storm for another 36 hours.
Catastrophe modeling company Eqecat said on Sunday that the
storm's slow progress was compounding the damage.
"Several smaller rivers in the region are at or approaching
flood stage, and more regional flooding is expected as Lee
progresses toward Tennessee during the next few days," said the
company, which provides software to insurers allowing them to
model their exposure to disasters.
More flooding could push the NFIP to borrow in order to
cover its claims, adding to a burden of debt the Government
Accountability Office has said it can never repay.
KATIA: BEST CASE
Even as Lee lingers, Hurricane Katia has an ongoing, and
confounding, presence in the Atlantic.
The storm has wavered in and out of hurricane strength for
days, and consistently not done what hurricane forecasters have
expected it to do.
The latest iterations of their models are literally all
over the map -- some of the six NHC models put Katia in the
Bahamas or the Carolinas in about a week, others suggest New
Jersey or Massachusetts are at risk and still others predict
Katia will simply hook hard right and miss land entirely.
That last scenario is the best, in that it will let
insurers off the hook for more losses. As of Friday afternoon,
State Farm, the country's largest home and auto insurer, had
already received nearly 63,000 claims for Irene.
Other leading home and auto insurers like Allstate Corp
(ALL.N), Chubb Corp (CB.N) and Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)
are already at risk of having third-quarter earnings wiped out
by those kinds of claims, analysts have said.
KATIA: WORST CASE
As much as insurers might like to see Katia turn away,
there is still that chance that the storm might make a U.S.
landfall.
Global insurers and reinsurers have already suffered
catastrophe losses of more than $70 billion this year, by
industry estimates, including up to $6 billion in the United
States from Irene.
Further hurricane losses would dramatically increase the
risk third-quarter profits could be wiped out, coming on top of
the losses from Irene.
"It's more important to take a longer-term outlook because
profitability doesn't really exist on a quarter-by-quarter
basis" with insurance, said Tom Lewandowski, an analyst at
Edward Jones, in an interview earlier this week. "Inherently
it's a difficult, opaque type of item to think about but
conservatism is the way I look at it."
If Katia makes a turn toward U.S. land, it would also put
pressure on insurers' shares. Stocks fell in the week before
Irene made landfall, only to rally in the week after as it
became clear damage was less than expectations.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)