WASHINGTON Aug 26 The three major New
York-area airports will close to domestic and international
arrivals beginning at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Saturday due to
Hurricane Irene, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
said.
John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport
in New York as well as Newark Liberty International Airport,
however, will remain open to departures, the Port Authority
said in an alert on its website.
Major U.S. airlines are in the process of cancelling most
of their flights through the weekend at the major New York-area
airports.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Paul Simao)