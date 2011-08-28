NEW YORK Aug 28 Air travel in and out of New York area airports will remain suspended on Sunday in the wake of Hurricane Irene and could restart late on Monday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on Sunday.

Chris Ward, executive director of the Port Authority, made the announcement at a news conference.

The Federal Aviation Administration had suspended air travel due to Hurricane Irene, which hit New York and much of the East Coast. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott)