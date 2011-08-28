UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 28 Air travel in and out of New York area airports will remain suspended on Sunday in the wake of Hurricane Irene and could restart late on Monday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on Sunday.
Chris Ward, executive director of the Port Authority, made the announcement at a news conference.
The Federal Aviation Administration had suspended air travel due to Hurricane Irene, which hit New York and much of the East Coast. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.