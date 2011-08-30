BRIEF-Arconic confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing
* Confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kng6Tx Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 30 Flooding from Hurricane Irene in New Jersey was the last obstacle to fully restored Northeast rail service on Tuesday for Amtrak.
Waters that overflowed from a creek near Trenton canceled New York to Washington service on Amtrak's Acela and regional trains for a third day.
Those lines are part of the Northeast Corridor from Washington to New York to Boston that carried 10 million passengers last year and reported more than $899 million in ticket revenue.
Amtrak trains south of Philadelphia and north of New York were restored on Monday.
Amtrak said Trenton floodwaters had receded enough for crews to start making repairs to track and signals. The railroad did not have a timeframe for restoring full service on the corridor.
Commuter lines serving New York and Philadelphia from Trenton were disrupted as well.
Freight hauler CSX CSX.N said flooding was an obstacle to restoring full East Coast freight service. Crews and materials, including rock ballast, were made available for any repairs. (Reporting by John Crawley)
Feb 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked Nordstrom Inc for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka after its decision to not purchase her clothing line for this upcoming season.
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage: