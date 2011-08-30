BRIEF-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
(Recasts, full service to be restored)
WASHINGTON Aug 30 Amtrak has completed cleanup and repairs from Hurricane Irene and plans to restore most service for its primary trains in the Northeast on Wednesday.
Amtrak said on Tuesday that engineering teams had finished work on signals and track damaged by waters from a creek that overflowed near Trenton, New Jersey.
That work, which required crews to wait for floodwaters to recede, was the last holdup for resuming traffic on its heavily traveled Northeast Corridor between Washington, New York and Boston.
Amtrak shut down service over the weekend ahead of Irene, as did airlines and other transportation networks, which are now slowly returning to normal.
The railroad said its premium Acela Express service between Washington, New York and Boston, important for business travelers, would operate a full schedule on Wednesday.
Also, most regional trains extending south to Richmond, Virginia, would be in service.
The Northeast Corridor carried 10 million passengers last year and reported more than $899 million in ticket revenue. (Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Todd Eastham)
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
By Tim Baysinger Feb 8 Snap Inc's Snapchat lags far behind rival social media outlets Facebook Inc, Instagram and Twitter Inc in reaching older users, but the soon-to-be public company has been growing that crucial audience, analysis by MoffettNathanson of a regulatory filing showed. As Snap prepares for its planned stock market debut in March , luring users older than 35 to the mobile app known for user-generated photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours is seen as ke
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.