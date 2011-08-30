(Recasts, full service to be restored)

WASHINGTON Aug 30 Amtrak has completed cleanup and repairs from Hurricane Irene and plans to restore most service for its primary trains in the Northeast on Wednesday.

Amtrak said on Tuesday that engineering teams had finished work on signals and track damaged by waters from a creek that overflowed near Trenton, New Jersey.

That work, which required crews to wait for floodwaters to recede, was the last holdup for resuming traffic on its heavily traveled Northeast Corridor between Washington, New York and Boston.

Amtrak shut down service over the weekend ahead of Irene, as did airlines and other transportation networks, which are now slowly returning to normal.

The railroad said its premium Acela Express service between Washington, New York and Boston, important for business travelers, would operate a full schedule on Wednesday.

Also, most regional trains extending south to Richmond, Virginia, would be in service.

The Northeast Corridor carried 10 million passengers last year and reported more than $899 million in ticket revenue. (Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Todd Eastham)