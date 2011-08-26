NEW YORK Aug 26 Authorities in New York City ordered mandatory evacuation of all low-lying areas before Hurricane Irene hits, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Friday.

Bloomberg told a press conference that the evacuation -- estimated at more than 250,000 people -- could begin when shelters open at 4 p.m. (1800 GMT).

"We've never done a mandatory evacuation before and we wouldn't be doing it now if we didn't think this storm had the potential to be very serious," Bloomberg said. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Grant McCool, Editing by Sandra Maler)