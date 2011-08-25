NEW YORK, Aug 25 Buckeye Partners ( BPL.N ) said on Thursday there was no damage to its Borco oil storage terminal in the Bahamas after Hurricane Irene battered the islands.

"It's currently shut down. There has not been any damage," said Elycia Gauthier, a spokeswoman for the company.

The 21.6-million-barrel storage facility was shut on Wednesday night prior to the arrival of the storm.

"We will be monitoring conditions to determine the appropriate restart time but it won't be today," Gauthier said. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)