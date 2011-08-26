HOUSTON Aug 26 The Brunswick nuclear plant, perched on the North Carolina coastline, is expected to continue operating as Hurricane Irene churns its way northward along the East Coast, nuclear regulators said on Friday.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has sent extra staff to the station which is operated by Progress Energy PGN.N.

"Forecasts do not currently call for hurricane-force winds at the station," said Joey Ledford, a spokesman for the NRC's region 2 office in Atlanta. "If that remains the case, they would likely not shut down."

"We have dispatched additional personnel to Brunswick as a precautionary measure," he said.

Progress officials said the plant is located 22 feet (6.7 meters) above sea level and built to withstand winds of 128 miles per hour.

More than a half-dozen nuclear plants are in Irene's path, but may not experience wind speed that require them to shut. High ocean swells or debris could present operating problems.

NRC regulations generally call for nuclear reactors to be completely shut down several hours ahead of the arrival of hurricane-force winds of 75 mph or greater.

Even when shut, the loss of off-site power is a concern since a nuclear plant needs outside power to run safety systems to keep the reactor core and used fuel cool.

Each plant has numerous emergency back-up diesel generators ready to provide power to critical safety systems, said the Nuclear Energy Institute.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)