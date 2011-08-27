* Banks topped up ATMs ahead of the storm
* Some may roll out mobile machines on Monday
* Past storms prove importance of ready cash
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Cash is king in a hurricane,
but getting it is another question entirely.
Banks across New York City are making provisions so people
will be able to get hard currency Sunday and Monday, even if
Hurricane Irene knocks power out and floods branches.
One of the enduring lessons from the hurricanes of 2005 is
that cash is crucial in a storm zone for basic staples, yet
often difficult to come by. After Katrina, for example, ATMs
across New Orleans simply did not work.
With that in mind, people scrambled to ATMs on Friday and
Saturday morning across New York and New Jersey, often
withdrawing hundreds of dollars to prepare.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) kept its Chase branches open
late Friday night and opened some early on Saturday, though
like most every other business in the city they closed early
ahead of the 12 p.m. EDT shutdown of regional mass transit.
The bank has extra "cash packs" ready to supply branches
Monday morning and may deploy mobile ATMs, which are wireless
and run on battery power, in hard-hit areas like the Financial
District of lower Manhattan.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said Saturday it may do much
the same thing, but on a larger scale.
The bank has commercial trucks with generators and built-in
ATMs, both smaller cash-only units and full feature machines
that allow deposits. It also has mobile branches -- effectively
trailer homes -- with teller windows and offices.
Across the board, other major New York banks also said they
took extra precautions.
"Capital One Bank topped off all of our ATMs prior to the
closure of our branches in the Northeast. In addition, we have
made appropriate preparations to reload cash if ATMs begin to
run low of cash," Capital One (COF.N) spokesman Steve Schooff
said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Toronto Dominion's (TD.TO) TD Bank unit
said it had been monitoring cash flows and refilling ATMs as
necessary.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Todd Eastham)