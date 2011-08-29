NEW YORK Aug 29 Atlantic City's 11 casinos were reopened by noon on Monday, following a disruption over the weekend from Hurricane Irene, which brought New Jersey some of its worst flooding in decades.

"This has been a difficult time for everyone in Atlantic City and throughout the state," said New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. "Now that Hurricane Irene has passed, we are extremely pleased to have the casinos safely back in operation and employees returning to work."

Christie ordered casinos to suspend gaming by noon on Saturday, due to the hurricane. [ID:nN1E77P1BW] (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Matthew Lewis)