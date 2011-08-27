NEW YORK Aug 27 New York Harbor's port status for ship traffic is unchanged from Friday but restrictions could be put in place later on Saturday, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard said.

"It depends on how fast the storm moves up the coast," said Petty Officer Erik Swanson.

Currently, Port Condition X-Ray is in effect, which means gale force winds are expected within 48 hours but that the port remains open to all commercial traffic.

The next level would be Port Condition Yankee, which anticipates gale force winds arriving within 24 hours. At this level, vessel traffic movement is restricted. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Eric Beech) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))