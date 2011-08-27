NEW YORK Aug 27 Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest refined products pipeline, said on Saturday operations on its mainline operations in the Northeast remain normal ahead of Hurricane Irene.

"We do not foresee this changing throughout Saturday," said Steve Baker, a spokesman for the pipeline.

Power outages along the North Carolina coast have curtailed operations on the stubline to Selma and nearby delivery points.

Virginia stublines operations are normal to Richmond, but lines east of there are down due to power outages.