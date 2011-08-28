NEW YORK Aug 28 Colonial Pipeline said on Sunday its northeastern system was operating normally after Hurricane Irene pummeled the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast overnight.

Only one stubline in Virginia, between Richmond and Norfolk, remained shut due to the storm, the company said.

Colonial said it will continue to provide full services to customers in Linden, New Jersey, and New York harbor area since the line did not experience any power losses due to Irene.