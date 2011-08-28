NEW YORK Aug 28 Colonial Pipeline said on Sunday the impact of Tropical Storm Irene, which was downgraded earlier from Hurricane-level alert, was less than expected in southern New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

The company said mainlines in its northeastern pipeline system will continue to provide full services, including at its Linden, New Jersey, facility and in the New York Harbor.

Service was restored to Selma, North Carolina, locations Saturday and plans to restore service to Norfolk and tidewater areas in Virginia are being worked on Sunday, Colonial added.

Some customer terminals linked to the pipeline system have lost power and Colonial was working toward an orderly return to services. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, editing by Maureen Bavdek)