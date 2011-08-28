NEW YORK Aug 28 New York power utility Consolidated Edison (ED.N) said on Sunday it hasn't made a final decision on whether to cut power to Lower Manhattan due to storm surges, but flooding in the area appeared less severe than some forecasters had expected.

The firm, which supplies power to more than 3 million homes and businesses in New York City -- or more than 8 million residents -- said that around 95,000 of its customers had experienced power cuts so far in the city and nearby Westchester County. But so far only one customer was affected in the borough of Manhattan, which includes New York's low-lying Financial District.

Any decision to cut power pre-emptively to Lower Manhattan could still be made in the coming hours, but "flooding there is not looking as bad as some expected," said spokesman Chris Olert. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Eric Beech)