HOUSTON Aug 26 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) began taking precautions for bad weather at its New Jersey and Pennsylvania refineries as Hurricane Irene approached the U.S. East Coast, a spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Janet Grothe said the company was implementing inclement weather procedures on Friday at its 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, and at its 185,000 bpd plant in Trainer, Pennsylvania.

Routine operations continued at both plants, she said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by John Picinich)