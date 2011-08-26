UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
HOUSTON Aug 26 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) began taking precautions for bad weather at its New Jersey and Pennsylvania refineries as Hurricane Irene approached the U.S. East Coast, a spokeswoman said.
Spokeswoman Janet Grothe said the company was implementing inclement weather procedures on Friday at its 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, and at its 185,000 bpd plant in Trainer, Pennsylvania.
Routine operations continued at both plants, she said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by John Picinich)
