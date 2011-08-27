NEW YORK Aug 27 ConocoPhillips said on Saturday its two East Coast refineries continue to operate but that personnel have made preparations for potential winds and water from Hurricane Irene.

ConocoPhillips operates the 185,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia.

Sources familar with refinery operations there say rates have been cut ahead of the storm.

Conoco also operates the 238,000 Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, in the New York Harbor.