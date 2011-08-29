WASHINGTON Aug 28 Tropical Storm Irene was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it neared the border with Canada, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said late on Sunday.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of near 50 miles per hour (80 km per hour) and was located about 105 miles (165 km) south of Quebec City, the hurricane center said. (Reporting by JoAnne Allen; editing by Anthony Boadle)