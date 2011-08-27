UPDATE 2-Australian heatwave causes firms to power down, Sydney braces for blackouts
* Heatwave forecast to last days (Adds graphics, state energy minister comment, recasts throughout)
NEW YORK Aug 27 Some 47,000 Dominion Resources (D.N) customers mostly in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina were without power on Saturday as Hurricane Irene's heavy rains and wind pummeled the area.
Some customers as far inland as Richmond, Virginia, lost power, a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Jackie Frank)
* Heatwave forecast to last days (Adds graphics, state energy minister comment, recasts throughout)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016