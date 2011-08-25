NEW YORK Aug 25 El Paso Corp's EP.N Tennessee Gas Pipeline unit on Thursday issued an operational flow order (OFO) as it anticipated limited flexibility to manage imbalances this weekend in parts of its system on the U.S. East Coast that may be impacted from Hurricane Irene.

"Effective Saturday, Aug. 27, Tennessee Gas Pipeline requires all zone 4, 5 and 6 delivery point operators to keep actual daily takes out of the system equal to or greater than scheduled quantities regardless of their cumulative imbalance position, the company said in a website posting.

All receipt point operators in those zones are also required to keep actual daily receipts into the system equal to or less than scheduled quantities, the posting added.

OFOs and other alerts protect the operational integrity of a pipeline by requiring shippers to take action to balance their supply with their customers' usage on a daily basis within a specific tolerance band. Failure to adhere to orders typically results in tiered penalties.

The near 14,000-mile (22,530-km) Tennessee Gas system stretches from the Mexican border to Canada, tapping supply regions in the Gulf of Mexico, Texas, Appalachia, and Canada and serving markets across the Midwest and mid-Atlantic including major metropolitan cities of Chicago, New York, and Boston.

Irene, the first hurricane of the 2011 season, pounded the Bahamas on Thursday, and was expected to move up the eastern seaboard over the weekend. [ID:nN1E77O0B5] (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)