NEW YORK, Aug 25 From nuclear plants to pipelines and refineries, energy firms on the U.S. East Coast braced on Thursday for a potentially devastating Hurricane Irene that could make landfall this weekend in North Carolina.

Irene, a Category 3 hurricane barreling toward the most densely populated part of the United States, is prompting energy suppliers to secure equipment, put emergency plans in action and warn customers about potential power disruptions.

While the East Coast has no major oil and gas production facilities like the hurricane-prone Gulf Coast, it is the site of nuclear plants, a massive energy shipment hub at New York Harbor, and huge oil and gas pipeline and power networks.

"Irene appears set to deliver a major blow. Now is the time to prepare for this major hurricane, as impacts appear imminent," MDA EarthSat Weather said. It warned of potentially prolonged power outages in the region, including New York City, which could have winds over 75 miles per hour (120 km/hour).

The National Hurricane Center said the eastern seaboard from North Carolina northward was "well within" the path of Irene, which could have an impact "well inland". The storm pounded the Bahamas on Thursday, forcing the closure of major oil terminals but not damaging them.

NUCLEAR PLANTS BATTEN DOWN HATCHES

Progress Energy PGN.N said it was taking safety precautions at its two-unit Brunswick nuclear plant in Southport, North Carolina, where the storm was expected to pass near early on Saturday. The plant, 22 feet (6.7 metres) above sea level, is built to withstand winds of 128 miles per hour.

Nuclear plant operator Public Service Enterprise Group ( PEG.N ) said it was taking precautions including securing equipment against powerful winds at its two-reactor Salem plant and its Hope Creek plant, all along the Delaware River in Hancocks Bridge, New Jersey.

The firm said it could take reactors offline temporarily if the storm causes water levels on the Delaware to rise rapidly.

Checks "are being conducted for objects that could become airborne", said Skip Sindoni, a spokesman for PSEG.

The North Carolina and Virginia units of Dominion ( D.N ), which operates power plants including nuclear facilities, said they were gearing up to deal safely with Irene. Dominion warned on Thursday that Irene had "serious potential to cause widespread damage" in the region.

PIPELINES, REFINERIES PREPARE

Futures prices of gasoline for delivery in the New York Harbor RBU1 rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday, with analysts citing a potential closure of the harbor in coming days as propping them up.

The U.S. Coast Guard has yet to implement any restrictions on ship traffic in New York Harbor but is closely monitoring the track of the storm, a spokeswoman said.

Tug-boat operator Bouchard Transportation said it expected the Coast Guard to close the harbor over the next one to four days. That could result in a one-week backlog of ships and barges trying to unload cargoes of crude or oil products in the hub, which handles millions of barrels a day, it said. [ID:nN1E77O0PY]

The East Coast region, known as PADD I, is the second smallest of the five U.S. refining regions, with most of its fuel shipped up by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or on tanker ships from Europe.

Six refineries and numerous storage and oil shipping terminals operate on or near the coast, while New York Harbor serves as a key delivery and pricing hub.

Colonial Pipeline, a 2.37-million-barrels-per-day refined oil product supply line, stretches 5,500 miles from Texas to the New York Harbor. It also has spurs to other fuel hubs that could be near the storm's path, including Baltimore, Maryland and Roanoke, Virginia.

A spokesman said the pipeline was preparing for the storm, without citing specific measures.

Kinder Morgan, a major U.S. pipeline operator, said it was fueling vehicles, generators and pumps, and storing or securing equipment. The firm operates oil storage and pipelines, including several in New York Harbor.

El Paso Corp EP.N warned that sections of its natural gas pipeline network on the East Coast could be affected by Irene. Its 14,000-mile Tennessee Gas Pipeline, which feeds into major East Coast cities including New York, issued an order for shippers using the line to adhere strictly to planned delivery and receipt volumes. [ID:nN1E77O0PP]

Pipeline and oil storage operator Magellan, which has oil product terminals in East Coast locations including Connecticut and Delaware, said its terminals were still open and making preparations for the storm.

Sunoco ( SUN.N ), the largest independent East Coast refiner, said it was enacting a hurricane preparedness plan to "protect people and the environment and minimize impacts to operations".

LNG, CANADA, BAHAMAS

France's GDF Suez GSZ.PA, which operates the Everett liquefied natural gas terminal in Massachusetts, said its facility was built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 150 miles per hour. It has not changed its shipping schedule due to Irene, and has back-up power generation.

As far north as Nova Scotia, Canada, Encana's Deep Panuke gas development said it was closely monitoring Irene's course, although no emergency plans or measures had been implemented at the project set to start production later this year.