Aug 29 U.S. refiners and energy companies on Monday began to restore operations disrupted by Hurricane Irene over the weekend, though one refinery was heard to have suffered damage to a crude unit due to flooding, while another remained shut.

Nearly 5.5 million customers on the East Coast were without power in 14 states on Monday, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy. Outages were most severe in New York state, which had about 940,000 customers without power, the report showed.

A 90,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at Sunoco Inc'S ( SUN.N ) Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel per day refinery was shut down Sunday due to flooding from Hurricane Irene, a source familiar with refinery operations said.

The crude charge pumps for the unit were flooded and went down. Rates to the Girard Point gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker were cut by more than half to around 40,000 bpd. The unit has a rated capacity of 90,000 bpd.

ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) refinery in Linden, New Jersey remained shut on Monday while its Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery was operating at normal rates. [ID:nWEN7648] Sunoco began ramping up rates at its Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania plant after rates were cut ahead of the storm, a source familiar with operations said on Monday.

Hess Corp ( HES.N ) said on Sunday its 70,000 bpd Port Reading refinery in New Jersey was back to normal operations after cutting runs as a precaution as Hurricane Irene approached. [ID:nWEN7673

PBF energy said its New Jersey and Delaware refineries did not sustain any damages from the storm and were operating normally as of Sunday morning. [ID:nWEN7655]

Colonial Pipeline said Irene's impact on its northwestern refined oil system in southern New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia was less than expected. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said there were no interruptions in the pipeline's service to Linden, New Jersey, and New York Harbor.

The company's mainlines in its northeastern pipeline system continued to provide full services, including at its Linden, New Jersey, facility and in the New York Harbor. [ID:nWEN7662]

Kinder Morgan ( KMI.N ) shut down a part of its Plantation oil products pipeline between Greensboro, North Carolina, and Washington D.C., on Sunday due to power outages in the region. [ID:nWEN7665]

(For all news related to Hurricane Irene, click [ID:nSTORM] ) Following is the status of refineries, gas companies and their energy infrastructure after Irene. Company Location Capacity Status For more details ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pa 185,000 Cut runs to [ID:nN1E77Q02L]

140,000 bpd* ConocoPhillips Linden, NJ 238,000 Shut down [ID:nWEN7648] Hess Port Reading, NJ 70,000 Normal [ID:nWEN7673] Sunoco Marcus Hook, Pa 194,000 Ramping up again [ID:nN1E77P1BK

after cutting back

to 140,000 bpd Sunoco Inc Philadelphia 335,000 Girard Point [ID:nN1E77S0P3]

crude unit shut by

flooding, FCC

cut to 40,000 bpd

from 90,000 bpd ** PBF Energy Delaware City, Del 182,200 Normal [ID:nWEN7655] PBF Energy Paulsboro, NJ 160,000 Normal [ID:nWEN7655] * According to sources familiar with operations. ** According to filing with city regulators, related to work on mercaptan system.

SHIPPING * The U.S. Coast Guard said the New York Harbor will resume normal operations early on Monday morning after Irene weakened to a tropical storm near New York. The harbor will remain on 'Yankee' alert, which means there will be some traffic restriction, through Sunday. [ID:nWEN7657] * The Port of Philadelphia remained close as of Sunday.

OIL STORAGE, TERMINALS

* Buckeye Partners said it was reopening its 21.6-million-barrel storage facility in the Bahamas and resuming construction on expansion after passage of Irene. [ID:nASA02QSZ] * Statoil ( STL.OL ) said its 6.75 million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand Bahama Island escaped visible damage. [ID:nN1E77P0OU]

* Magellan ( MMP.N ) resumed operations at its terminals in Selma, North Carolina at approximately 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT) on Saturday and Richmond, Virginia on Sunday morning. Operations at Magellan's terminals in Wilmington, Delaware and New Haven, Connecticut remained suspended on Sunday.

PIPELINES * Williams Cos Inc ( WMB.N ) said its Transco natural gas pipeline continued though some pumping stations lost power and/or had minor flooding. [ID:WEN7668] * Colonial Pipeline said its northeast system was operating normally save for one stubline in Virginia, between Richmond and Norfolk, which remained shut. Customers in New York harbor and Linden, New Jersey, will be fully served, Colonial said. [ID:nN1E77R04I] [ID:nWEN7662] * Kinder Morgan shut parts of its Plantation products pipeline between Greensboro, North Carolina, and Washington D.C., on Sunday due to power outages in the region. [ID:nWEN7665] * Nisource ( NI.N ) said Sunday it encountered no problems on its Columbia pipeline or gas distribution system in Virginia related to Irene. * Spectra Energy ( SE.N ) said operations were not materially affected by Irene. * El Paso Corp EP.N said its Tennessee gas pipeline unit was operating while the company waited for the storm to pass through New England.

LNG TERMINALS * Dominion said the Cove Point LNG terminal was operating as normal on Sunday with no damage reported. * GDF Suez GSZ.PA said its subsidiary Distrigas Everett LNG terminal is still operating on Sunday despite high winds in the region. The terminal does not have a ship at the dock this weekend.

MAJOR PIPELINES

Company Carries Capacity

Colonial Gasoline, distillates n/a

Plantation Gasoline, distillates n/a

Williams WMB.N Transco Natural gas 9.0 Bcf/d

Spectra SE.N Algonquin Natural gas 2.4 Bcf/d

NiSource Columbia Natural gas n/a

LNG TERMINALS

Dominion Cove Point terminal Lusby, Md

Distrigas Everett Terminal Everett, Mass

RAIL ROADS

Two main lines, Norfolk Southern and CSX, haul coal, petroleum products and other freight in the East.

COAL EXPORT TERMINALS

Location Capacity (annual)

Maryland (Baltimore)

CONSOL Energy CNX.N 12 million short tons

Chesapeake 4

Virginia (Hampton Roads)

Lamberts Point 30

Pier IX 14

DTA 20

OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE

Capacity in PADD 1 (East Coast) totals 61 million barrels of crude oil, petroleum products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million barrels of crude oil storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and 12.3 million barrels of other liquids such as propane, butane, ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these sites:

Company Location Product Capacity (mln bbls)

Western Yorktown, Va petroleum n/a

Motiva Sewaren, N.J. petroleum n/a

First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J. petroleum n/a

Sunoco Inc Newark, NJ petroleum n/a

Kinder Morgan Carteret, NJ petroleum 7.2

Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, NJ petroleum 3.5

Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y., petroleum 2.9

Magellan New Haven, Conn. propane n/a (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Erwin Seba, Janet McGurty, David Sheppard, Bruce Nichols, Kristen Hays, Eileen Moustakis, Joe Silha and Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Marguerita Choy)