Aug 24 Oil terminals and refineries from the
Bahamas to New York were bracing for Hurricane Irene on
Wednesday.
The major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph (185 kph)
roared through the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the
U.S. East Coast by the weekend. [ID:nN1E77N00M]
Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm
does not threaten significant crude oil and natural gas
production.
The region, known as PADD I, also is the second smallest of
the five U.S. refining regions, with most of the area's fuel
being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship
from Europe. But there are six refineries and numerous storage
and shipping terminals on or near the coast.
OIL STORAGE, TRANSSHIPMENT TERMINALS
* Buckeye Partners (BPL.N) planned to shut its 21.6
million-barrel storage facility near Freeport on Grand Bahama
Island by Wednesday night until after Irene passes.
* Statoil (STL.OL) also planned shutdown of its 6.75
million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand
Bahama Island. [ID:nN1E77N16O]
REFINERIES
* PBF Energy said it was preparing for storm conditions at
its 182,200 bpd Delaware City, Delaware, refinery, and its
160,000bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery.
* ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said it was monitoring the storm
as a precaution for its 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery
at Linden, New Jersey. [ID: nN1E77N1A4]
OTHER FACILITIES THAT COULD BE AFFECTED BY IRENE:
OIL REFINERIES
Capacity in Padd 1 totals 1.7 million bpd, most on or near
coast.
Company Location Capacity (bpd)
ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pennsylvania 190,000
Hess Corp (HES.N) Port Reading, New Jersey 70,000
Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania 194,000
Sunoco Inc Philadelphia 355,000
MAJOR OIL PRODUCTS PIPELINES
Total products demand is 5.4 million bpd, most met by
imports or pipelines
Company Crude or prods Capacity (bpd)
Colonial Gasoline, distillates n/a
Plantation Gasoline, distillates n/a
COAL EXPORT TERMINALS (Chesapeake Bay)
Location Capacity (annual)
Maryland (Baltimore)
CONSOL Energy (CNX.N) 12 million short tons
Chesapeake 4
Virginia (Hampton Roads)
Pier IX 14
Lambert's Point (NSC.N) 30
DTA 20
OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE
Capacity in PADD 1 totals 61 million barrels of crude oil,
petroleum products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million
barrels of crude oil storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum
products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and 12.3
million barrels of other liquids such as propane, butane,
ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these
sites:
Company Location Product Capacity
(bbls)
Sunoco Newark, N.J. petroleum 700,000
Enterprise Providence, R.I. propane n/a
Kinder Morgan Carteret, N.J. petroleum 7,200,000
Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, N.J. petroleum 3,500,000
Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y. petroleum 2,959,700
Motiva Sewaren, N.J. petroleum n/a
First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J. petroleum n/a
