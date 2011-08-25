Aug 25 Oil terminals, refineries and nuclear plants from
the Bahamas to Rhode Island were bracing for Hurricane Irene on Wednesday.
The major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph (185 kph) roared
through the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the U.S. East Coast by
the weekend. [ID:nN1E77N00M]
Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm does not
threaten significant crude oil and natural gas production.
The region, known as PADD I, also is the second smallest of the five
U.S. refining regions, with most of the area's fuel being supplied by
pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship from Europe. But there are six
refineries and numerous storage and shipping terminals on or near the
coast.
OIL STORAGE, TRANSSHIPMENT TERMINALS
* Buckeye Partners (BPL.N) planned to shut its 21.6 million-barrel
storage facility near Freeport on Grand Bahama Island by Wednesday night
until after Irene passes.
* Statoil (STL.OL) also planned shutdown of its 6.75 million-barrel
storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand Bahama Island.
[ID:nN1E77N16O]
REFINERIES
* PBF Energy said it was preparing for storm conditions at its 182,200
bpd Delaware City, Delaware, refinery, and its 160,000 bpd Paulsboro, New
Jersey, refinery.
* ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said it was monitoring the storm as a
precaution for its 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery at Linden, New
Jersey. [ID: nN1E77N1A4]
NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS
* Progress Energy PGN.N said it was preparing its Brunswick nuclear
power plant on the coast at Southport, North Carolina. Two reactors,
900-plus megawatts each. [ID:nN1E77N1QN]
OTHER FACILITIES THAT COULD BE AFFECTED BY IRENE:
OIL REFINERIES
Capacity in Padd 1 totals 1.7 million bpd, most on or near coast.
Company Location Capacity (bpd)
ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pennsylvania 190,000
Hess Corp (HES.N) Port Reading, New Jersey 70,000
Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania 194,000
Sunoco Inc Philadelphia 355,000
MAJOR OIL PRODUCTS PIPELINES
Total products demand is 5.4 million bpd, most met by imports or
pipelines
Company Crude or prods Capacity (bpd)
Colonial Gasoline, distillates n/a
Plantation Gasoline, distillates n/a
COAL EXPORT TERMINALS (Chesapeake Bay)
Location Capacity (annual)
Maryland (Baltimore)
CONSOL Energy (CNX.N) 12 million short tons
Chesapeake 4
Virginia (Hampton Roads)
Pier IX 14
Lambert's Point (NSC.N) 30
DTA 20
OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE
Capacity in PADD 1 totals 61 million barrels of crude oil, petroleum
products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million barrels of crude oil
storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum products including gasoline,
diesel and jet fuel, and 12.3 million barrels of other liquids such as
propane, butane, ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these
sites:
Company Location Product Capacity (bbls)
Sunoco Newark, N.J. petroleum 700,000
Enterprise Providence, R.I. propane n/a
Kinder Morgan Carteret, N.J. petroleum 7,200,000
Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, N.J. petroleum 3,500,000
Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y. petroleum 2,959,700
Motiva Sewaren, N.J. petroleum n/a
First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J. petroleum n/a
(Compiled by Bruce Nichols, Janet McGurty, Kristen Hays and Selam
Gebrekidan; editing by Jim Marshall)