Aug 26 U.S. oil terminals, refineries,
pipelines and other energy infrastructure from the Carolinas to
as far north as Rhode Island braced for Hurricane Irene on
Friday.
The major Category 2 storm with winds of 100 miles per hour
(155 km/hour) roared through the Bahamas on a path expected to
take it up the U.S. East Coast by the weekend. [ID:nN1E77P103]
Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm
does not threaten significant U.S. crude oil and natural gas
production.
The Department of Energy calls the refining region PADD 1.
It is the second smallest of the five U.S. refining regions,
with most of its fuel being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf
Coast or tanker ship from Europe.
But seven refineries with a total of 1,229,200 barrels per
day of refining capacity -- 73 percent of the 1.7 million bpd
total in PADD 1 -- are in the storm's projected path.
OIL REFINERIES
* The National Petrochemical and Refiners Association says
East Coast refiners are cutting back run rates in case they
have to shut because of Irene. Decisions expected late on
Friday. Refiners say operations normal. [ID:nWEN7606]
* Sunoco (SUN.N) cuts run rates 25 percent at Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania, a source familiar with refinery operations said.
[ID:nN1E77P1BK]
Company Location Capacity (bpd) Status
ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pa 190,000 Monitoring
ConocoPhillips Linden, NJ 238,000 Monitoring
Hess Port Reading, NJ 70,000 Monitoring
Sunoco Marcus Hook, Pa 194,000 Preparing
Sunoco Inc Philadelphia 355,000 Monitoring
PBF Energy Delaware City, Del 182,200 Preparing
PBF Energy Paulsboro, NJ 160,000 Preparing
SHIPPING
* The U.S. Coast Guard closes ports of Wilmington and
Morehead City, North Carolina, to traffic and halts loading and
offloading operations.
* Coast Guard closes ports of Hampton Roads area of
Virginia to inbound commercial vessels unless they get specific
permission by captain of the port.
* The U.S. Coast Guard said decisions whether to limit or
stop New York Harbor traffic depend on the storm's path, no
restrictions yet. [ID:nN1E77O17D].
OIL STORAGE, TRANSSHIPMENT TERMINALS
* Buckeye Partners said it was reopening its
21.6-million-barrel storage facility in the Bahamas and
resuming construction on expansion after passage of Irene.
[ID:nASA02QSZ]
* Statoil (STL.OL) said its 6.75-million-barrel storage
facility at South Riding Point on Grand Bahama Island escaped
visible damage. [ID:nN1E77P0OU]
* Sunoco said it was "monitoring the storm closely" and
"taking steps under our hurricane preparedness plan" to ready
terminals at Newark, New Jersey, and areas under threat from
Irene.
* Kinder Morgan KMP.N said it planned to shut its major
petroleum terminals at Carteret, New Jersey, 7.2 million
barrels, and Staten Island, New York, 2.9 million barrels. It
was taking precautions at Perth Amboy, New Jersey, 3.5 million
barrels. [ID:nWEN7599]
* Magellan (MMP.N) Midstream Partners said it was shutting
petroleum terminal in Selma, North Carolina, at midnight
Friday, Richmond, Virginia on Saturday morning. [ID: nWEN7642]
* Magellan said it was monitoring and preparing at
terminals at New Haven, Connecticut, 4 million barrels, and
Wilmington, Delaware, 2.8 million barrels, continued to operate
as they prepared for the storm.
* Enterprise Products (EPD.N) said its Providence, Rhode
Island propane ship terminal was monitoring the storm and
making preparations for a possible visit by Irene.
PIPELINES
* El Paso Corp EP.N said its Tennessee Gas Pipeline unit
notified customers it anticipated limited flexibility to manage
imbalances if Irene impacts areas it serves on the East Coast.
[ID:nN1E77O0PP]
* Kinder Morgan said it was "fueling vehicles, generators,
pumps and securing equipment" around all facilities, including
Plantation products pipeline.
* Colonial Pipeline, petroleum products pipeline supplying
the East from the Gulf Coast refining complex, said it was
preparing for the storm in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland
and New Jersey, but no effect on operations midday Friday.
Colonial said delivery terminals may have to be shut but no
decision yet. [ID: nN1E77P0PH]
* NiSource (NI.N) said it was preparing its Columbia gas
transmission system and local distribution systems for Irene
and will take appropriate actions as a result of the storm
threat.
* Williams said it was preparing Transco pipeline to
minimize disruptions in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast from the
storm. Meter and compressor stations storm-readied. Generators,
chainsaws, vehicles in place.
LNG TERMINALS
* GDF Suez GSZ.PA said its Everett, Massachusetts
liquefied natural gas import terminal has backup power and no
ship arrivals scheduled during period Irene is a threat.
* Dominion said it was following hurricane contingency plan
preparing its Cove Point, Maryland, LNG terminal. Will evacuate
nonessential personnel at appropriate time.
COAL TERMINALS
* Kinder Morgan said its Pier IX coal exporting terminal at
Newport News, Virginia will close for 24 hours on Saturday.
Annual capacity 14 million short tons.
* Norfolk Southern said its Lamberts Point coal terminal at
Norfolk, Virginia was loading a final ship before shutting down
on Friday to await passage of the storm.
* Dominion Terminal Associates said it was shutting down
until the storm passes, hoping to restart equipment on Sunday
night or Monday morning.
RAIL LINES
* Norfolk Southern and CSX said they were preparing rail
service along the East Coast to weather the storm. NS said it
will hold shipments away from seaports pending Irene's
passage.
FACILITIES THAT COULD BE AFFECTED BY IRENE:
MAJOR PIPELINES
Company Carries Capacity
Colonial Gasoline, distillates n/a
Plantation Gasoline, distillates n/a
Williams (WMB.N) Transco Natural gas 9.0 Bcf/d
Spectra (SE.N) Algonquin Natural gas 2.4 Bcf/d
NiSource Columbia Natural gas n/a
LNG TERMINALS
Dominion Cove Point terminal Lusby, Md
Distrigas Everett Terminal Everett, Mass
RAILROADS
Two main lines, Norfolk Southern and CSX, haul coal,
petroleum products and other freight in the East.
COAL EXPORT TERMINALS (Chesapeake Bay)
Location Capacity (annual)
Maryland (Baltimore)
CONSOL Energy (CNX.N) 12 million short tons
Chesapeake 4
Virginia (Hampton Roads)
Lamberts Point 30
Pier IX 14
DTA 20
OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE
Capacity in PADD 1 totals 61 million barrels of crude oil,
petroleum products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million
barrels of crude oil storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum
products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and 12.3
million barrels of other liquids such as propane, butane,
ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these
sites:
Company Location Product Capacity (mln bbls)
Western Yorktown, Va petroleum n/a
Motiva Sewaren, N.J. petroleum n/a
First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J. petroleum n/a
Sunoco Inc Newark, NJ petroleum n/a
Kinder Morgan Carteret, NJ petroleum 7.2
Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, NJ petroleum 3.5
Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y., petroleum 2.9
Magellan New Haven, Conn. propane n/a
(Compiled by Bruce Nichols; reporting by Bruce Nichols,Janet
McGurty, Kristen Hays, Eileen Moustakis, Joe Silha, Eileen
O'Grady and Selam Gebrekidan)