Aug 27 U.S. oil refiners along the U.S. East Coast cut operations ahead of Hurricane Irene while terminals, pipelines and other energy infrastructure braced for the storm.

Conoco said both of its East Coast refineries were operating on Saturday, but stopped short of specifying at what rates the plants were running. Sources familiar with refinery operations say rates have been cut ahead of the storm. [ID:nN1E77Q0A1]

Seven refineries with a total of 1,229,200 barrels per day of refining capacity -- 73 percent of the 1.7 million bpd total in the U.S. Northeast -- are in the storm's projected path.

The U.S. Northeast is the second smallest of the five U.S. refining regions, with most of its fuel being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship from Europe.

Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm does not threaten significant U.S. crude oil and natural gas production.

Following is a list of actions taken by oil and natural gas companies ahead of Irene. Company Location Capacity (bpd) Status For more details ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pa 190,000 Cut runs to [ID:nN1E77Q02L]

140,000 bpd* ConocoPhillips Linden, NJ 238,000 Cutting runs [ID:nN1E77Q06F] Hess Port Reading, NJ 70,000 Monitoring Sunoco Marcus Hook, Pa 194,000 Cut runs 25 pct * [ID:nN1E77P1BK] Sunoco Inc Philadelphia 355,000 Girard Point [ID:nN1E77Q041]

crude unit shut,

unit 859 ** PBF Energy Delaware City, Del 182,200 Preparing/ [ID:nN1E77Q05O]

Ops normal PBF Energy Paulsboro, NJ 160,000 Preparing/ [ID:nN1E77Q05O]

Ops normal * According to sources familiar with operations. ** According to filing with city regulators, related to work on mercaptan system.

SHIPPING

* The U.S. Coast Guard closes ports of Wilmington and Morehead City, North Carolina, to traffic and halts loading and offloading operations.

* Coast Guard closes ports of Hampton Roads area of Virginia to inbound commercial vessels unless they get specific permission by captain of the port.

* The U.S. Coast Guard said decisions whether to limit or stop New York Harbor traffic depend on the storm's path, no restrictions yet. [ID:nN1E77O17D].

OIL STORAGE, TERMINALS

* Buckeye Partners said it was reopening its 21.6-million-barrel storage facility in the Bahamas and resuming construction on expansion after passage of Irene. [ID:nASA02QSZ]

* Statoil ( STL.OL ) said its 6.75-million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand Bahama Island escaped visible damage. [ID:nN1E77P0OU]

* Sunoco said it was "monitoring the storm closely" and "taking steps under our hurricane preparedness plan" to ready terminals at Newark, New Jersey, and areas under threat from Irene.

* Kinder Morgan KMP.N said it planned to shut its major petroleum terminals at Carteret, New Jersey, 7.2 million barrels, and Staten Island, New York, 2.9 million barrels. It was taking precautions at Perth Amboy, New Jersey, 3.5 million barrels. [ID:nWEN7599]

* Magellan ( MMP.N ) Midstream Partners said it was shutting petroleum terminal in Selma, North Carolina, at midnight Friday, Richmond, Virginia on Saturday morning. [ID:nWEN7642]

* Magellan said it was monitoring and preparing at terminals at New Haven, Connecticut, 4 million barrels, and Wilmington, Delaware, 2.8 million barrels, continued to operate as they prepared for the storm.

* Enterprise Products ( EPD.N ) said its Providence, Rhode Island propane ship terminal was monitoring the storm and making preparations for a possible visit by Irene.

PIPELINES

* El Paso Corp EP.N said its Tennessee Gas Pipeline unit notified customers it anticipated limited flexibility to manage imbalances if Irene impacts areas it serves on the East Coast. [ID:nN1E77O0PP]

* Kinder Morgan said it was "fueling vehicles, generators, pumps and securing equipment" around all facilities, including Plantation products pipeline.

* Colonial Pipeline, petroleum products pipeline supplying the East from the Gulf Coast refining complex, said operations on its mainlines into Northeast were normal through Saturday. Power outages along the North Carolina coast curtailed operations on stubline to Selma and nearby delivery points. Virginia stublines to Richmond were normal, but were down east of that due to power outages. [ID:nN1E77Q04S]

* NiSource ( NI.N ) said it was preparing its Columbia gas transmission system and local distribution systems for Irene and will take appropriate actions as a result of the storm threat.

* Williams said it was preparing Transco pipeline to minimize disruptions in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast from the storm. Meter and compressor stations storm-readied. Generators, chainsaws, vehicles in place.

* Spectra Energy ( SE.N ) said it has not yet experienced any effects of the storm but has activated its hurricane response system.

LNG TERMINALS

* GDF Suez GSZ.PA said its Everett, Massachusetts liquefied natural gas import terminal has backup power and no ship arrivals scheduled during period Irene is a threat.

* Dominion said it was following hurricane contingency plan preparing its Cove Point, Maryland, LNG terminal. Will evacuate nonessential personnel at appropriate time.

COAL TERMINALS

* Kinder Morgan said its Pier IX coal exporting terminal at Newport News, Virginia will close for 24 hours on Saturday. Annual capacity 14 million short tons.

* Norfolk Southern said its Lamberts Point coal terminal at Norfolk, Virginia was loading a final ship before shutting down on Friday to await passage of the storm.

* Dominion Terminal Associates said it was shutting down until the storm passes, hoping to restart equipment on Sunday night or Monday morning.

RAIL LINES

* Norfolk Southern and CSX said they were preparing rail service along the East Coast to weather the storm. NS said it will hold shipments away from seaports pending Irene's passage.

MAJOR PIPELINES

Company Carries Capacity

Colonial Gasoline, distillates n/a

Plantation Gasoline, distillates n/a

Williams ( WMB.N ) Transco Natural gas 9.0 Bcf/d

Spectra ( SE.N ) Algonquin Natural gas 2.4 Bcf/d

NiSource Columbia Natural gas n/a

LNG TERMINALS

Dominion Cove Point terminal Lusby, Md

Distrigas Everett Terminal Everett, Mass

RAILROADS

Two main lines, Norfolk Southern and CSX, haul coal, petroleum products and other freight in the East.

COAL EXPORT TERMINALS (Chesapeake Bay)

Location Capacity (annual)

Maryland (Baltimore)

CONSOL Energy ( CNX.N ) 12 million short tons

Chesapeake 4

Virginia (Hampton Roads)

Lamberts Point 30

Pier IX 14

DTA 20

OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE

Capacity in PADD 1 (East Coast) totals 61 million barrels of crude oil, petroleum products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million barrels of crude oil storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and 12.3 million barrels of other liquids such as propane, butane, ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these sites:

Company Location Product Capacity (mln bbls)

Western Yorktown, Va petroleum n/a

Motiva Sewaren, N.J. petroleum n/a

First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J. petroleum n/a

Sunoco Inc Newark, NJ petroleum n/a

Kinder Morgan Carteret, NJ petroleum 7.2

Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, NJ petroleum 3.5

Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y., petroleum 2.9

Magellan New Haven, Conn. propane n/a (Reporting by Bruce Nichols, Janet McGurty, Kristen Hays, Eileen Moustakis, Joe Silha, Eileen O'Grady and Selam Gebrekidan)