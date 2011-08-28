Aug 28 Most U.S. oil refiners, terminals and pipelines along the U.S. East Coast weathered Tropical Storm Irene, downgraded from hurricane levels early on Sunday morning, while a few shut down operations or ran at reduced rates.

Hurricane Irene proved weaker than the mammoth disaster forecasters had expected on Sunday and was downgraded to a tropical storm in the early morning hours, although it pelted New York with heavy winds and driving rain and lashed the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast with hurricane power. [ID:nN1E77R00E]

Nearly 5 million customers on the East Coast were without power after the storm passed while the U.S. Homeland Security said the worst was over for New York and New Jersey.

Colonial Pipeline said Irene's impact on its northwestern refined oil system in southern New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia was less than expected.

The company's mainlines in its northeastern pipeline system continued to provide full services, including at its Linden, New Jersey, facility and in the New York Harbor. [ID:nWEN7662]

Kinder Morgan ( KMI.N ) shut down a part of its Plantation oil products pipeline between Greensboro, North Carolina, and Washington D.C., on Sunday due to power outages in the region. [ID:nWEN7665]

Hess Corp ( HES.N ) said on Sunday its 70,000 barrel per day Port Reading refinery in New Jersey was back to normal operations after cutting runs as a precaution as Hurricane Irene approached. [ID:nWEN7673]

PBF energy said its New Jersey and Delaware refineries did not sustain any damages from the storm and were operating normally as of Sunday morning. [ID:nWEN7655]

ConocoPhillips' Bayway ( COP.N ) refinery in New Jersey remained shut on Sunday while its Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery continued to operate. [ID:nWEN7648]

Seven refineries with a total of 1,229,200 barrels per day of refining capacity -- 73 percent of the 1.7 million bpd total in the U.S. Northeast -- were in the storm's projected path.

The U.S. Northeast is the second-smallest of the five U.S. refining regions, with most of its fuel being supplied by pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship from Europe.

Unlike a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, an East Coast storm does not threaten significant U.S. crude oil and natural gas production.

(For all news related to Hurricane Irene, click [ID:nSTORM] )

Following is the status of refineries, gas companies and their energy infrastructure after Irene. Company Location Capacity ( Status For more details ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pa 190,000 Cut runs to [ID:nN1E77Q02L]

140,000 bpd* ConocoPhillips Linden, NJ 238,000 Shut down [ID:nWEN7648] Hess Port Reading, NJ 70,000 Normal [ID:nWEN7673] Sunoco Marcus Hook, Pa 194,000 Cut runs 25 pct* [ID:nN1E77P1BK] Sunoco Inc Philadelphia 355,000 Girard Point [ID:nN1E77Q041]

crude unit shut,

unit 859 ** PBF Energy Delaware City, Del 182,200 Normal Ops [ID:nWEN7655] PBF Energy Paulsboro, NJ 160,000 Normal Ops [ID:nWEN7655] * According to sources familiar with operations. ** According to filing with city regulators, related to work on mercaptan system.

SHIPPING * The U.S. Coast Guard said the New York Harbor will resume normal operations early on Monday morning after Irene weakened to a tropical storm near New York. The harbor will remain on 'Yankee' alert, which means there will be some traffic restriction, through Sunday. [ID:nWEN7657] * The Port of Philadelphia remained close as of Sunday.

OIL STORAGE, TERMINALS * Buckeye Partners said it was reopening its 21.6-million-barrel storage facility in the Bahamas and resuming construction on expansion after passage of Irene. [ID:nASA02QSZ] * Statoil ( STL.OL ) said its 6.75 million-barrel storage facility at South Riding Point on Grand Bahama Island escaped visible damage. [ID:nN1E77P0OU] * Magellan ( MMP.N ) resumed operations at its terminals in Selma, North Carolina at approximately 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT) on Saturday and Richmond, Virginia on Sunday morning. Operations at Magellan's terminals in Wilmington, Delaware and New Haven, Connecticut remained suspended on Sunday.

PIPELINES * Williams Cos Inc ( WMB.N ) said its Transco natural gas pipeline continued though some pumping stations lost power and/or had minor flooding. [ID:WEN7668] * Colonial Pipeline said its northeast system was operating normally save for one stubline in Virginia, between Richmond and Norfolk, which remained shut. Customers in New York harbor and Linden, New Jersey, will be fully served, Colonial said. [ID:nN1E77R04I] [ID:nWEN7662] * Kinder Morgan shut parts of its Plantation products pipeline between Greensboro, North Carolina, and Washington D.C., on Sunday due to power outages in the region. [ID:nWEN7665] * Nisource ( NI.N ) said Sunday it encountered no problems on its Columbia pipeline or gas distribution system in Virginia related to Irene. * Spectra Energy ( SE.N ) said operations were not materially affected by Irene. * El Paso Corp EP.N said its Tennessee gas pipeline unit was operating while the company waited for the storm to pass through New England.

LNG TERMINALS * Dominion said the Cove Point LNG terminal was operating as normal on Sunday with no damage reported. * GDF Suez GSZ.PA said its subsidiary Distrigas Everett LNG terminal is still operating on Sunday despite high winds in the region. The terminal does not have a ship at the dock this weekend.

MAJOR PIPELINES

Company Carries Capacity

Colonial Gasoline, distillates n/a

Plantation Gasoline, distillates n/a

Williams WMB.N Transco Natural gas 9.0 Bcf/d

Spectra SE.N Algonquin Natural gas 2.4 Bcf/d

NiSource Columbia Natural gas n/a

LNG TERMINALS

Dominion Cove Point terminal Lusby, Md

Distrigas Everett Terminal Everett, Mass

RAILROADS

Two main lines, Norfolk Southern and CSX, haul coal, petroleum products and other freight in the East.

COAL EXPORT TERMINALS (Chesapeake Bay)

Location Capacity (annual)

Maryland (Baltimore)

CONSOL Energy CNX.N 12 million short tons

Chesapeake 4 Virginia (Hampton Roads)

Lamberts Point 30

Pier IX 14

DTA 20

OIL TERMINALS, STORAGE

Capacity in PADD 1 (East Coast) totals 61 million barrels of crude oil, petroleum products and other liquids. There are 34.3 million barrels of crude oil storage, 17.3 million barrels of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and 12.3 million barrels of other liquids such as propane, butane, ethanol and gasoline blending components. Includes these sites:

Company Location Product Capacity (mln bbls)

Western Yorktown, Va petroleum n/a

Motiva Sewaren, N.J. petroleum n/a

First Reserve Woodbridge, N.J. petroleum n/a

Sunoco Inc Newark, NJ petroleum n/a

Kinder Morgan Carteret, NJ petroleum 7.2

Kinder Morgan Perth Amboy, NJ petroleum 3.5

Kinder Morgan Staten Isl, N.Y., petroleum 2.9

Magellan New Haven, Conn. propane n/a (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Erwin Seba, Janet McGurty, David Sheppard, Bruce Nichols, Kristen Hays, Eileen Moustakis, Joe Silha and Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)