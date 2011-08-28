NEW YORK Aug 28 Main U.S. stock exchanges Nasdaq, NYSE and BATS expect to open trading on Monday as usual despite Hurricane Irene, although a final decision, especially on opening the Big Board floor, is yet to come.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and market operators NYSE Euronext NYX.N, Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) and others plan a conference call at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to discuss power outages and New York City transportation, sources familiar with the plan said on Sunday. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)