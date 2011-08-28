NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. stock trading will open as usual on Monday, a day after Hurricane Irene hit New York, the main U.S. exchanges said on Sunday after consultation with regulators.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and market operators NYSE Euronext NYX.N, Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) and others made the decision after discussing the storm's aftermath, four exchanges said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)