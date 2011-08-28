WASHINGTON Aug 28 FEMA administrator Craig Fugate said on Sunday that federal teams have begun to assess damages from Hurricane Irene in North Carolina and will begin doing so soon in other states hit by the storm.

"We are starting assessments in North Carolina and we'll be working up the coast as conditions improve and the governors and their teams go out and start looking at the damages," Fugate said on NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

He declined to estimate the dollar value of damage from Irene but said cash-strapped states that receive a federal disaster declaration will receive U.S. assistance to defray the cost of storm preparations. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)