NEW YORK Aug 28 The U.S. Coast Guard declared alert level 'Zulu' on Sunday on the major oil hub of the East Coast, the New York Harbor, as Hurricane Irene lashed up the coast.

The heightened alert level indicates that vessel traffic in the key shipping hub will be severely restricted and delayed until winds die down enough to allow shipping traffic to resume.

A few vessels are moored safely at the harbor, according to Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe.

The Coast Guard had previously declared alert level 'Yankee' at the harbor allowing vessel traffic with some restrictions.

A Zulu alert indicates gale force winds are expected in 12 hours. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)