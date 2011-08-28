UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 28 The U.S. Coast Guard declared alert level 'Zulu' on Sunday on the major oil hub of the East Coast, the New York Harbor, as Hurricane Irene lashed up the coast.
The heightened alert level indicates that vessel traffic in the key shipping hub will be severely restricted and delayed until winds die down enough to allow shipping traffic to resume.
A few vessels are moored safely at the harbor, according to Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe.
The Coast Guard had previously declared alert level 'Yankee' at the harbor allowing vessel traffic with some restrictions.
A Zulu alert indicates gale force winds are expected in 12 hours. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.