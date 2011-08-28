UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 28 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday it expects to resume normal operations at the New York Harbor early on Monday morning as Tropical Storm Irene weakened near New York after pummeling the mid-Atlantic Coast with hurricane power.
The New York Harbor is on Yankee alert -- meaning severe traffic restrictions -- at present and the Coast Guard is restricting vessel traffic there, Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe told Reuters.
"We're not letting vessels with 300 gross tons or more weights anchor at the harbor to make sure they don't break loose," Rowe said.
The harbor will remain on Yankee alert for the rest of Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.