NEW YORK Aug 30 Hess Corp (HES.N) said on Tuesday its New York Harbor oil products terminals are operating normally despite sustaining some minor wind and water damage from Hurricane Irene.

All but two products terminals have resumed normal rack operations, according to a company spokeswoman.

The company's Rensselaer and Roseton terminals in New York however, have not reopened because of flooding damage. Hess is assessing local conditions to determine when rack operations can safely resume.

The 70,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey is operating at normal rates, the spokeswoman added.

