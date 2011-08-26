HOUSTON Aug 26 Hess Corp (HES.N) said on Friday it was preparing for bad weather at its 70,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, as Hurricane Irene approached the U.S. East Coast.

Hess also said it intended to operate the refinery and terminal network through the storm, but would adjust as needed. The refinery and terminals were operating normally on Friday, the company said. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, writing by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)