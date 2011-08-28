NEW YORK Aug 27 Hess Corp (HES.N) said on Saturday it is cutting production capacity at its 70,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, as of 8:00 p.m. (0000GMT) on Saturday as Hurricane Irene slammed into the U.S. East Coast.

The company intends to operate the refinery through the storm at the reduced rates of capacity. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Todd Eastham) (selam.gebrekidan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: selam.gebrekidan.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 223 6125))