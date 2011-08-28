NEW YORK Aug 28 Flood waters forced city
officials in Hoboken, just across the Hudson River from
Manhattan, to evacuate a storm shelter late on Saturday night,
the mayor of Hoboken Dawn Zimmer said on Twitter.
"Hoboken faces worst case scenario. Flooding has begun.
Moving Wallace Shelter residents to state shelter in east
Rutherford," the mayor's tweet said as Hurricane Irene
approached the region.
A story earlier on website nj.com said there were only
about 55 people at the Wallace School shelter in Hoboken as of
6 p.m. on Saturday.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said earlier shelters in
New York City were far below capacity as many people sought
shelter with friends and family, or stayed at home.
(Editing by Todd Eastham)