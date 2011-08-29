Aug 28 Tropical Storm Irene continued maximum winds speeds of 50 miles per hour (80 km per hour) as the storm neared the U.S-Canadian border by late Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

At 11.00 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT) center of post-tropical cyclone Irene was located near about 50 miles (80 km) north of Berlin, New Hampshire and about 105 miles (165 km) south of Quebec City, Quebec.

"The Tropical Storm warnings in effect for Canada will likely be discontinued early Monday," the NHC said.

Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday after it swept up the East Coast over the weekend, leaving at least 15 dead, widespread flooding and as many as 3.6 million homes and businesses without electricity. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore)