* Residents of low-lying NYK areas told to leave homes
* Obama warns Irene may be "extremely dangerous, costly"
* Broad hurricane to hit No. Carolina Saturday, move north
* Wall Street traders "watching that big white swirl"
(Recasts, updates with details, quotes)
By Jim Brumm
WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug 26 The eastern United
States ramped up its alert on Friday ahead of Hurricane Irene
and New York City ordered evacuations of vulnerable residents
as the broad, menacing storm closed in on the Atlantic coast.
As 55 million Americans on the eastern seaboard braced for
the weekend onslaught from the nearly 600 mile (960 km)-wide
hurricane, President Barack Obama said its impact could be
"extremely dangerous and costly" for a nation that still
remembers destructive Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Hundreds of thousands of residents and vacationers were
evacuating from Irene's path, starting in east North Carolina
where the hurricane, now packing winds of 100 miles per hour
(160 kph), is expected to make landfall on Saturday.
Tropical storm winds were already arriving along the coast
of the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
A quarter of a million New Yorkers were ordered to leave
homes in low-lying areas as authorities prepared for dangerous
storm surge and flooding on Sunday in the city and farther east
on Long Island. [ID:nN1E77P1GG]
Some New York hospitals in flood-prone areas were already
evacuating patients.
"We've never done a mandatory evacuation before and we
wouldn't be doing it now if we didn't think this storm had the
potential to be very serious," New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
told a news conference.
Those affected were ordered to evacuate by 5 p.m. (2100
GMT) on Saturday afternoon.
U.S. federal and state leaders, from Obama downward, urged
the millions of Americans in the hurricane's path to prepare
and to heed evacuation orders if they received them.
"All indications point to this being a historic hurricane,"
Obama said.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a TAKE A LOOK on Irene [ID:nSTORM]
Reuters Hurricane Tracker r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Coastal communities from the Carolinas to New England
stocked up on food and water and tried to secure homes,
vehicles and boats. States, cities, ports, hospitals, oil
refineries and nuclear plants activated emergency plans.
"We've been through about four or five (hurricanes), but
this looks like it'll be the worst," Henry Burke, a vacation
homeowner in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, told Reuters.
"If you are in the projected path of this hurricane, you
have to take precautions now .... don't wait, don't delay,"
Obama said, speaking from the island of Martha's Vineyard off
the Massachusetts coast where he is vacationing.
"We all hope for the best but we have to be prepared for
the worst," added Obama, who will cut short his vacation by a
day and head back to Washington Friday night.
As U.S. authorities ramped up preparations to cope with a
potential major natural disaster on the densely populated East
Coast, U.S. airlines cut at least 1,000 flights and were moving
airplanes out of Irene's path. [ID:nN1E77P0EY]
Officials are taking every precaution with Irene because
they remember all too well how Hurricane Katrina in 2005
swamped New Orleans, killing up to 1,800 people and causing $80
billion in damage.
WIND FIELD "HUGE"
Irene weakened early on Friday to a Category 2 hurricane
from a 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, but it still
was carrying winds of up to 100 miles per hour (155 kph).
It was expected to remain a hurricane as it sweeps up the
mid-Atlantic coast from Saturday but the Miami-based hurricane
center said it could dip below hurricane strength before
reaching New England. But its impact would not vary much.
At 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), Irene's center was churning northward
265 miles (425 km) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North
Carolina.
Irene, the first hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season, had
already caused as much as $1.1 billion in insured losses in the
Caribbean this week, catastrophe modeling company AIR Worldwide
said, with more losses expected to come. [ID:nN1E77P0OX]
New York City's mass transit system, which serves 8.5
million riders a weekday, will shut around noon on Saturday
ahead of Irene's arrival, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a
statement.
The NHC said hurricane force winds extended outward up to
90 miles (150 km) from Irene's center, while tropical storm
force winds extended out to 290 miles (465 km), giving the
storm a vast wind field width of nearly 600 miles (960 km).
"The wind field is huge," U.S. National Hurricane Center
Director Bill Read told Reuters Insider.
In earlier comments, NHC chief Read said Irene, which will
be the first significant hurricane to affect the populous U.S.
Northeast in decades, would lash the eastern seaboard with
tropical storm-force winds and a "huge swath of rain" from the
Carolinas to New England.
He said North Carolina would start seeing tropical storm
conditions on Friday afternoon. Cities like Washington,
Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York could experience heavy
rain and wind and and power outages from the weekend.
"WATCHING THAT BIG WHITE SWIRL"
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano urged
East Coast residents not to delay precautions. "The window of
preparation is quickly closing," Napolitano said.
"This is a big, bad storm," North Carolina Governor Bev
Perdue told CNN.
Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley told the TV network:
"Anyone who thinks this is just a normal hurricane and they can
stick it out is being ... selfish and stupid."
Wall Street firms scrambled to raise cash into early next
week in case Irene causes major disruption in trading. Bond
trading volume dropped precipitously by noon on Friday.
Traders were "watching that big white swirl" on their
television sets, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist
at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Northeast oil, natural gas and power facilities also made
preparations. [ID:nN1E77P0MF]
Brent crude oil futures rose in choppy trade on Friday as
Irene targeted the U.S. East Coast and traders weighed comments
by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy.
[ID:nL5E7JQ0LD]
North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey,
New York and Connecticut have declared emergencies.
Irene will be the first hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland
since Ike pounded Texas in 2008.
In Washington, Irene forced the postponement of Sunday's
dedication ceremony for the new memorial honoring civil rights
leader Martin Luther King Jr. Tens of thousands of people,
including President Barack Obama, had been expected to attend.
Flooding from Irene killed at least one person in Puerto
Rico and two in Dominican Republic. The storm knocked out power
in the Bahamian capital, Nassau, and blocked roads with trees.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton, Tom Brown, Manuel Rueda in Miami,
Daniel Trotta, Basil Katz, Richard Leong, Joan Gralla, Lynn
Adler, Ben Berkowitz in New York; Jeremy Pelofsky and Vicki
Allen in Washington, Laura MacInnis and Alister Bull on
Martha's Vineyard; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by
Philip Barbara)