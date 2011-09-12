* Estimate falls in the middle of AIR, Eqecat views
* Includes U.S. and Caribbean totals
Sept 12 Hurricane Irene caused between $2.5
billion and $5.5 billion in insured losses in the United States
and the Caribbean, excluding flood claims that fall under
federal insurance programs, catastrophe modeling company RMS
said on Monday.
RMS's estimate falls roughly between those of its two main
competitors, AIR Worldwide and Eqecat. AIR has estimated losses
at $3.5 billion to $7.1 billion, while Eqecat's estimate is
$1.8 billion to $3.4 billion.
At the highest end of those ranges, Irene would rank as one
of the 10 costliest disasters in U.S. history as measured by
insured losses.
Losses appear to have been limited by the nature of the
damage Irene caused. In most places in the United States, the
majority of the damage was flood-related. Such losses are
covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, which writes
nearly all of the homeowner flood insurance in the country.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace)