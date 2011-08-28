* Jersey City flooded by rain, high water created by Irene
* Goldman, Knight offices fared better than homes
* Waters receding but clean up looks set to last weeks
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Wall Street's satellite
financial center, Jersey City, was one of the areas in the New
York area worst hit by Hurricane Irene as flood waters lapped
through its streets, inundating the basements of many homes.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and other major banks and trading
houses have big operations - some for back office work, others
with sizable trading floors - in the downtown waterfront area,
just across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan.
Areas housing offices on what appears to be higher ground
fared much better than the lower lying residential districts,
which suffered serious flooding early Sunday morning.
Many residents in low-lying downtown areas of the city had
been ordered to evacuate on Saturday night but some declined
to. Emergency evacuation centers in Jersey City's public
schools filled up.
Much of the flooding, at least in the downtown area of a
city whose racially diverse population includes a large number
of urban professionals but also has significant pockets of
poverty, had receded by the middle of the afternoon. The clean
up, though, looks certain to last for weeks.
A Knight Capital Group (KCG.N) employee, in shorts and
T-shirt, dropped by his office Sunday afternoon to "check his
area." He declined to give his name but said he lived close
by.
Knight Capital's Jersey City offices house one of the
biggest trading floors in the United States with space for up
to 400 traders.
A security guard who had been manning the desk all night
said that there had been no flooding in the building just rain
water seeping under the revolving doors despite the sand bags.
"All I know is that it was stormy and wet," he said. He was
not authorized to give his name.
Knight, which trades around 16 percent of New York Stock
Exchange-listed shares, making it a market leader, said it
would be fully operational come Monday.
That was the same for Goldman Sachs which appeared not to
have needed the carefully stacked sandbags around its entrances
even though its offices are right on the waterfront.
Goldman's Jersey City office, despite being a towering
landmark dwarfing most of the downtown, is known to be a
sparsely populated building of people on the fringe of trading
& other operations.
"We'll be open for business tomorrow, as you'd imagine,"
said spokesman Stephen Cohen. "People who need to work
remotely, that's fine."
Many parts of Jersey City, made famous by the Sopranos, a
TV series about New Jersey's Italian mobsters, were thigh deep
in water on Sunday morning after a night of lashing wind and
rain. Hoboken, not far to the north and the birthplace of
singer Frank Sinatra, had also been subject of an evacuation
order and also got hit by some serious flooding.
John Burns, a 50-year-old clerk from Jersey City and his
45-year-old brother Kevin, who is currently unemployed,
describe the desperate and futile struggle they fought in the
early hours of the morning as flood waters inundated their
basement apartment.
"It's a disaster, it's up over the couch and bed," said
Kevin. "We had a wet-dry vac down there that could pull the
water out for about half an hour then we were inundated."
"I had a lot of books, I tried to get them up to top
shelves, the water came in so swiftly at 5:30 this morning that
many of them I couldn't save ... Some books were destroyed and
some clothes," said John.
They have no insurance and are reliant on the goodwill of
an upstairs neighbor. They plan to relocate to their parents'
house about 12 miles away.
