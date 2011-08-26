NEW YORK, Aug 26 Kinder Morgan ( KMI.N ) said on Friday it will shut docks at its petroleum terminals on Staten Island and Cateret, New Jersey on Friday night as Hurricane Irene approaches the U.S. East Coast.

Truck racks at the terminals will be shut some time on Saturday, company spokesman Joe Hollier said. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)