UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
NEW YORK Aug 29 Kinder Morgan KMP.N said on Monday it had reopened all oil products terminals in the Northeastern United States except for the 7.8 million barrel terminal in Carteret, New Jersey.
The terminals were closed ahead of Hurricane Irene which roared up the East Coast over the weekend.
Joe Hollier, a spokesman for the company said that Carteret remained closed by flood waters which makes it difficult to assess the state of the facility.
"We have got a lot water and we are still pumping it out," he said. (Reporting by Janet McGurty) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.