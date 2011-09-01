* Damage "sickening," resident says
* 13 towns still cut off, military bringing in supplies
LUDLOW, Vt., Sept 1 On Meadow Street in Ludlow,
Vermont, a dozen local high school students hauled mud-covered
furniture from flooded houses, dumping it on lawns as the town
dug out from the mess left by Hurricane Irene.
Lorraine Hughes, 60, walked through her nearly empty
single-story house, which showed signs of the two-and-a-half
feet (0.75 metres) of water it held on Sunday when more than a
dozen Vermont communities experienced the worst floods in
nearly a century.
"You spend all your time to try to make something nice, and
to see it destroyed, it's sickening, actually," said Hughes, a
teacher at the nearby Okemo Mountain School, sorting through
salvaged possessions. "I'll have to start from scratch."
Irene battered the East Coast with up to 15 inches (38 cm)
of rain on Saturday and Sunday, setting river level records in
10 states, the U.S. Geological Survey said. [ID:nN1E77U1NC]
Ludlow is one of well over a dozen towns in Vermont -- an
inland state normally protected from hurricanes -- to face
severe flooding after rains funneled from its many mountains
into the more populated valleys.
About 13 towns remained cut off after the roads were washed
away, and the National Guard was bringing in supplies of food
and water, in some cases by helicopter.
The storm killed at least three people in the state,
damaged hundreds of roads and washed away several of the
historic covered bridges that are a prime Vermont attraction.
By Wednesday, the power was back on in most of Ludlow, and
signs posted on Main Street advised residents that the tap
water was safe to drink.
Hughes and her neighbors had help from the the local Black
River High School soccer team and other students.
"We looked at conditions and said, forget the practice,
let's find some way to help," said Tony Valente, the team's
58-year-old coach. "It was the kids' idea."
On Main Street, a commercial cleaning crew was on its third
day of digging mud out of "The Mill," a three-story building
housing a restaurant, offices and condominiums.
"We'll be here at least a solid week," said Alan DeGeorge,
36, who was leading the work. The owners of the building, which
backs up to the Black River that flooded the town, had
experienced small-scale flooding, but nothing like the nearly
10 feet (3 metres) that came with Irene.
"The owner of the restaurant knew there could be some
flooding, so before he left, he put some electronics up on a
table, to be off the floor," DeGeorge said. "That wasn't high
enough for this flood."
Similar scenes played out across the state's southern half
as residents began digging the mud, debris and soaked
possessions from their homes.
In Ludlow, as Hughes and her neighbors cleared their homes,
someone played a recording of Judy Garland singing "Over the
Rainbow," the song from the 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz,"
which starts with a different weather disaster, a tornado.
