NEW YORK, Aug 26 Magellan Midstream Partners ( MMP.N ) said on Friday it suspended operations at its petroleum terminals in Selma, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia as Hurricane Irene approached the U.S. East Coast.

Magellan also said it planned to shut its terminal in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday morning.

The company said it was monitoring the storm and might shut its New Haven, Connecticut terminals on Saturday evening. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)