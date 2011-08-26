UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Magellan Midstream Partners
(MMP.N) said on Friday it suspended operations at its petroleum
terminals in Selma, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia as
Hurricane Irene approached the U.S. East Coast.
Magellan also said it planned to shut its terminal in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday morning.
The company said it was monitoring the storm and might shut its New Haven, Connecticut terminals on Saturday evening. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.