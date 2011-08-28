NEW YORK Aug 28 Authorities warned of a potential dam failure in Maryland late on Saturday as Hurricane Irene brought severe flooding to much of the region.

"Due to the extreme rain event caused by Hurricane Irene, a notification is being issued for a potential Dam Failure situation that may cause significant flooding that could threaten people, homes and roads downstream from the St. Mary's Lake Dam," the St. Mary's County Government website said.

It urged residents in the immediate downstream area to move family and pets upstairs or to a high place with a means of escape, but it warned them not to drive through flood water.

The population of St Mary's County is just over 105,000, according the latest U.S. census. It was not immediately clear how many live in the immediate downstream area of the dam. (Editing by Todd Eastham)