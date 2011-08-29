NEW YORK Aug 29 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority hopes to restore limited Metro North commuter rail service later on Monday after Hurricane Irene brought most transport operations to a halt, an agency spokesman said.

"We hope to have some limited services restored by this afternoon," said spokesman Aaron Donovan.

Donovan said he could not say what time trains could begin moving again, or which of the three commuter transit lines could reopen.

The city was slowly getting back to business as usual on Monday but hundreds of thousands of people who normally travel in from the surrounding area faced a hellish commute as flooding knocked out some transit routes. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Eric Beech)