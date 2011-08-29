NEW YORK Aug 29 New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority hopes to restore limited Metro North
commuter rail service later on Monday after Hurricane Irene
brought most transport operations to a halt, an agency
spokesman said.
"We hope to have some limited services restored by this
afternoon," said spokesman Aaron Donovan.
Donovan said he could not say what time trains could begin
moving again, or which of the three commuter transit lines
could reopen.
The city was slowly getting back to business as usual on
Monday but hundreds of thousands of people who normally travel
in from the surrounding area faced a hellish commute as
flooding knocked out some transit routes.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Eric Beech)